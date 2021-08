The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, US, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo To match Special Report AMAZON-INDIA/OPERATION

Amazon.com Inc is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that would operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-retail-department-stores-11629330842... on Thursday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.