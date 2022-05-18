Amazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges

Global Economy

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Amazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:31 pm
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company&#039;s logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, 7 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, 7 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed a complaint against Amazon.com Inc accusing the online retailer of discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers at its worksites, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday.

Amazon was also accused of having policies requiring workers to take unpaid leaves of absence, even if they are capable of working, instead of providing reasonable accommodations.

New York faulted Amazon for giving worksite managers the power toignore recommendations by in-house "accommodation consultants" that workers receive modified schedules or job responsibilities.

State law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant and disabled workers who ask. It also treats pregnancy-related medical conditions as disabilities.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve," Hochul said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The complaint came as Seattle-based Amazon faces growing criticism over its treatment of workers, including some whom have pushed for unionization.

Amazon employed 1.61 million people at year end, and is the largest US private employer other than Walmart Inc. It operates 23 worksites with more than 39,000 workers in New York.

Last September, six Democratic senators including New York's Kirsten Gillibrand called on the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate Amazon's alleged "systemic" failure to accommodate pregnant warehouse workers.

Wednesday's complaint described how Amazon allegedly forced one pregnant worker to continue lifting packages over 25 pounds (11 kg), and put her on indefinite unpaid leave after she was injured.

It also said Amazon reversed recommendations to let two disabled workers modify their work schedules, after their managers resisted the changes.

Complaints by the Division of Human Rights are confidential.

The Amazon complaint seeks unspecified civil fines and penalties, improved training, and new policies governing the review of requests for reasonable accommodations.

Violations can result in penalties of up to $50,000, or $100,000 for willful conduct.

Amazon's profit was $33.4 billion in 2021.

The company has also been the target of litigation by state Attorney General Letitia James.

On 10 May, a state appeals court dismissed her lawsuit accusing Amazon of failing to protect workers at two New York City facilities against Covid-19, and illegally retaliating against two employees who protested the conditions.

Top News / World+Biz

Amazon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

12h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

13h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

1h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

1h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

3h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists