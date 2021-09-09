Amazon developing new point-of-sale system to attract small businesses - Insider

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:38 am

An Amazon Prime van during a press conference announcing Amazon.com&#039;s new program to help entrepreneurs build businesses delivering Amazon packages, including $1 million to fund startup costs for military veterans, at an event space in Seattle, Washington, US, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An Amazon Prime van during a press conference announcing Amazon.com's new program to help entrepreneurs build businesses delivering Amazon packages, including $1 million to fund startup costs for military veterans, at an event space in Seattle, Washington, US, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is working on a new type of point-of-sale system that can be sold to third-party sellers, Insider reported on Wednesday.

The new system can handle both online and offline transactions and can also link to other services including Prime and Flex, the report added, citing an internal document. (https://bit.ly/3l7r7ZG)

The move will allow Amazon to compete with Canada's Shopify (SHOP.TO) and US payments giant PayPal (PYPL.O), which already offer POS systems for payments for small businesses, that have moved online during the pandemic to boost sales.

Project Santos, created by an internal Amazon team to compete with Shopify, is leading the project, the report said.

Amazon declined to comment.

