Amazon asks India antitrust body to revoke Reliance-Future deal approval

Global Economy

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 04:15 pm

Related News

Amazon asks India antitrust body to revoke Reliance-Future deal approval

The battle between two of the world's richest men, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Reliance Industries Ltd boss Mukesh Ambani, marks a contest for preeminence in India’s booming, nearly trillion-dollar retail market

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
A man walks past an Amazon logo outside the company&#039;s collection point in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS
A man walks past an Amazon logo outside the company's collection point in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS

Amazon has asked India's antitrust regulator to revoke its approval for Future Retail's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance, saying it was "illegally obtained", violating an order suspending the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.

The approval for the deal was a "nullity in the eyes of law" as an arbitrator's order was still in force, according to the letter sent by Amazon.com Inc to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last week.

The battle between two of the world's richest men, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Reliance Industries Ltd boss Mukesh Ambani, marks a contest for preeminence in India's booming, nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

The winner in the fight for Future Retail Ltd, India's second-largest retailer and Amazon's estranged local partner, will get pole position in the race to meet the daily needs of more than a billion people.

The CCI, Amazon, Future Group and Reliance did not respond to requests for comment.

Future has said the arbitrator's suspension order was invalid but Indian courts have declined to overturn it.

If the regulator agrees with the previously unreported letter, it would be a major setback for oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance.

Amazon won an injunction against the deal from a Singapore arbitrator last year, alleging Future had violated contracts that prevented it from selling the assets to entities including Reliance.

But the CCI later cleared the deal.

Future misled the CCI and continued to seek approval for the deal, Amazon said in the letter dated Wednesday, calling the injunction a "brazen attempt to subvert the rule of law".

Amazon asked for a personal hearing from the CCI to make its case.

The letter comes as Amazon is also battling allegations that it misrepresented facts and concealed information while seeking antitrust clearance for a 2019 deal with Future Group.

Amazon has so far successfully used this deal's contracts to block Future's deal with Reliance.

World+Biz / South Asia

Amazon / India / Mukesh Ambani / Reliance Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

5h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

22h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

22h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

22h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 