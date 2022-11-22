Almost one in five Germans dipping into savings to get by - poll

Global Economy

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

Almost one in five Germans dipping into savings to get by - poll

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:59 pm
Full shelves with groceries are pictured in a supermarket during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Full shelves with groceries are pictured in a supermarket during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Nearly one in five people in Germany have had to draw on their savings to cover everyday costs as rising inflation cuts into their purchasing power, a survey by the Kantar polling institute published on Tuesday found.

According to the survey of 2,000 people, 19.4% of respondents said they were using their savings to get by.

Some 12.3% of respondents said they did not have any money in reserve but could manage by tightening their belts, while 8% said they would have to find another job or government assistance because they had no money to fall back on.

By contrast, 57.4% of respondents said they could manage without having to dip into savings.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, were up 11.6% on the year in October.

World+Biz

Germany / inflation / Economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

8h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

8h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

10h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

1h | Videos
Fakhrul has 'poison in his heart': Obaidul Quader in Laxmipur

Fakhrul has 'poison in his heart': Obaidul Quader in Laxmipur

1h | Videos
Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

5h | Videos
Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering