Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft delivery target

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
25 June, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:03 am

Related News

Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft delivery target

BSS/AFP
25 June, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:03 am
Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft delivery target

European aerospace giant Airbus said Monday it would deliver fewer aircraft than previously planned in 2024 due to supply chain problems.

It also announced it would book a charge of 900 million euros ($965 million) for its satellite business.

"In commercial aircraft, Airbus is facing persistent specific supply chain issues mainly in engines, aerostructures and cabin equipment," the company said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It said it now intends to deliver around 770 commercial aircraft in 2024, down from the 800 it forecast at the beginning of the year.

It delivered 735 commercial aircraft last year.

Deliveries are key for Airbus's finances as it gets paid when aircraft are transferred to customers.

Airbus also announced that Space Systems management team had conducted an extensive review of all programmes and decided to make the 900-million-euro charge against first-half earnings.

It said the charge was "mainly related to updated assumptions on schedules, workload, sourcing, risks and costs over the lifetime of certain telecommunications, navigation and observation programmes".

Airbus also reduced its forecast for 2024 operating earnings to 5.5 billion euros, down from its previous guidance of between 6.5 and 7.0 billion euros.

It posted an operating profit (earnings before interest charges and taxes) of 4.6 billion euros last year.

Airbus reported a net profit of 595 million euros in the first quarter through rising deliveries and production, delivering 142 commercial planes compared with 127 over the same period in 2023.

Top News / World+Biz

Airbus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

23h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

23h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

19h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

1h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

11h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

12h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

14h | Videos