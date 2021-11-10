ADB launches new carbon fund to incentivise climate investments

Global Economy

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 05:33 pm

Related News

ADB launches new carbon fund to incentivise climate investments

The Climate Action Catalyst Fund will help ADB’s member countries meet their nationally determined contribution (NDC) targets and raise ambition over time

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 05:33 pm
Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila/REUTERS
Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila/REUTERS

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) this week launched a new carbon fund, the Climate Action Catalyst Fund (CACF) at COP26.

The CACF will help ADB's member countries meet their nationally determined contribution (NDC) targets and raise ambition over time, said a press release by the bank on Wednesday. 

It will mobilise carbon finance through the purchase of internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or carbon credits, under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to enhance the financial viability of greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation actions in Asia and the Pacific.

"Establishing the CACF is another major step by ADB toward ensuring that the Asia and Pacific region benefits fully from the emergence of carbon markets under Article 6," said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono.

"The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific, so it is critical that developing member countries (DMCs) have access to finance to achieve their NDC targets and to transition toward net-zero emission economies," Susantono added. 

The CACF is aiming to mobilise more than $100 million from national and subnational governments or their agencies, as well as from public and private sector entities in ADB's member countries for catalysing investments that are essential for meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

It will support a diverse range of transformative actions including GHG emission reduction projects, programs, and scaled-up activities such as sectoral and policy interventions, the press release added. 

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Asian Development Bank (ADB) / COP26 / Climate Investments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day