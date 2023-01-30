Adani's nationalist rebuttal ignores accusations, says Hindenburg

Global Economy

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 11:00 pm

Related News

Adani's nationalist rebuttal ignores accusations, says Hindenburg

The US short-seller says the response ‘obfuscated by nationalism’ when Adani sought to calm investors with 413-page statement

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

An extensive rebuttal from Gautam Adani's self-named conglomerate of the US short seller's allegations of pervasive corporate wrongdoing, according to Hindenburg Research, overlooked all of its main allegations and was "obfuscated by nationalism."

The short seller claimed early on Monday in India that the detailed explanation released by the Adani Group late on Sunday failed to specifically address 62 of Hindenburg's 88 concerns and confused the company's "meteoric rise" and the wealth of Asia's richest man "with the success of India itself", Bloomberg has reported.

Adani tried to reassure investors while moving through with a $2.5 billion share sale, but the group's prices continued to decline on Monday. The ports-to-power company is trying to stop a decline that in two trading sessions last week destroyed more than $50 billion in market value.

The majority of the 88 queries posed by Hindenburg Research, according to Adani, have previously been answered in public disclosures. He also referred to the US company's actions as "nothing short of a premeditated securities fraud under the law." Additionally, a legal threat was reiterated.

These are the some of the key points raised by Hindenburg in its latest response:

  • Fraud cannot be "obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response" that ignores the main allegations raised
  • Short seller categorically denied the securities fraud charge levied by the Adani Group
  • Hindenburg disagrees with Adani combining its growth story with India's
    "To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation."
  • Of the 413 page response, only 30 pages focused on issues related to the 24 January report
    The questions that were answered either "largely confirmed or attempted to sidestep" the report's findings
    Besides 330 pages of court records, 53 pages in Adani's response were "high-level financials, general information, and details on irrelevant corporate initiatives" like production of safe vegetables

Adani has attempted to characterise Hindenburg's accusations against his firm as an attack on his home country because he is viewed by critics as being close to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The businessman frequently aligns his enterprises with Modi's development objectives by constructing capital-intensive infrastructure, such ports and airports.

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," Adani said in its response Sunday.

World+Biz

Adani / Hindenburg Research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

14h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

4h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

5h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

3h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund