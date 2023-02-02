Adani stock wipeout deepens to $104 billion after flagship firm pulls share sale

Global Economy

Ishika Mookerjee and Divya Balji, Bloomberg
02 February, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:17 am

Related News

Adani stock wipeout deepens to $104 billion after flagship firm pulls share sale

Ishika Mookerjee and Divya Balji, Bloomberg
02 February, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:17 am
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 2, 2014. Picture taken April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 2, 2014. Picture taken April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The stock rout in Gautam Adani's group of companies intensified Thursday after a sharp selloff forced the Indian conglomerate's flagship firm to pull a record domestic equity offering. 

Adani Enterprises Ltd. tanked as much as 10% in early Mumbai trading, after the company said it abandoned a $2.4 billion follow-on share sale to insulate investors in the offering from potential losses. The other nine stocks in the group also fell. 

Read more: Adani Abruptly Abandons $2.4 Billion Stock Sale as Crisis Mounts

The decision to pull the share offering marks a major setback for Adani, pushing the group's dollar bonds to distressed levels as concerns intensify about its debt risk. The weeklong meltdown has wiped out $104 billion in market value for the group's stocks, as the fallout from US short seller Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations against the conglomerate widens.  

Looking at valuations, "there could be more downside to the Adani group shares," said Nitin Chanduka, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Banks could take a knock in case foreign outflows intensify and there is a default on bonds but so far they haven't missed interest payments."

Adani Group has $34.7 million of coupon payments due this week on its dollar bonds, most of which are already at distressed levels. 

Citigroup Inc.'s wealth arm has also joined Credit Suisse Group AG in stopping the acceptance of securities of Adani's group of firms as collateral for margin loans as banks ramp up scrutiny of the Indian tycoon's finances.

With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Matt Turner and Josyana Joshua.

Top News / World+Biz

Gautam Adani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

3h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

3h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

18h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

17h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane