On Adani row, SEBI says it's committed to ensuring market integrity

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
05 February, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

On Adani row, SEBI says it's committed to ensuring market integrity

Hindustan Times
05 February, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 10:25 am
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Saturday said it is committed to ensuring market integrity and structural strength, referring to the controversy surrounding the Hindenburg report on Adani Group.

After the fallout of the report, the Adani Group's shares have been on a free fall as the seven listed firms have lost more than $100 billion.

"In all specific cases, Sebi examines all matters that come to its notice and takes appropriate action", PTI quoted the market regulator.

"For orderly and efficient functioning of market, all surveillance measures in place to address excessive volatility in specific stocks", it added.

Referring to Adani Group, SEBI said, "During past week, unusual price movement observed in stocks of a business conglomerate". The market regulator added that it is committed to ensuring that stock market functions in an uninterrupted, transparent, efficient manner as has been case so far.

Earlier in the day, Indian Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the last two days the foreign exchange reserve had gone up by eight billion. Responding to Adani's FPO pull out, she said that the FPOs come and get out and such fluctuations happen in every market. She added that the foreign reserves going up by eight billion proved that the perception about India and its inherent strength is intact.

On 2 February, the Adani Enterprises had announced it decided not to proceed with its FPO, this after the shares of the firm sank 28.45 per cent to close at ₹2,128.70. The company also said it needed to protect its investors by returning their proceeds.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India had said the country's banking sector is resilient and stable and that the central bank maintains constant vigil on the lenders. The RBI said it is constantly monitoring the banking sector.

 

World+Biz / South Asia

SEBI / Adani Group / Securities and Exchange Board of India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

1d | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

19h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

16h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

15h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

21h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

22h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain