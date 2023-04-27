Adani Group in talks to raise $800 million to finance new projects: Report

Bloomberg/HT
27 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:49 pm

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Adani Group is aiming to raise about $800 million for new green energy projects, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be the conglomerate's biggest borrowing since it was slammed by a short seller in January.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group is in discussions with global banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, DBS Bank Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. and Standard Chartered Plc, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The size of the financing could range from about $700 million to some $800 million, the people said. But the plan and size aren't final, and could vary.

A representative from Adani Group declined to comment. Sumitomo didn't respond to emailed queries, texts and calls while DBS, Mitsubishi and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Any project financing could show banks' increasing comfort in extending money, after Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate was roiled by accusations of corporate fraud by Hindenburg Research. Despite the group denying these allegations, it lost more than $100 billion in market value. Adani has since had to recast his ambitions as well as prepay some loans to assuage investors.

 
 

Gautam Adani / Adani Group / India

