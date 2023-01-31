Adani drops off list of world's top 10 richest people

Global Economy

Bloomberg/HT
31 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:38 am

Related News

Adani drops off list of world's top 10 richest people

Bloomberg/HT
31 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:38 am
Gautam Adani. Picture: Reuters
Gautam Adani. Picture: Reuters

Gautam Adani has slipped out of the list of the world's top 10 richest people and could soon be supplanted as Asia's wealthiest person if shares in his conglomerate continue to slide.

The Indian tycoon has fallen from fourth place to 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a personal wealth wipeout of $34 billion in just three trading days.

With a current fortune of $84.4 billion, Adani now sits just one spot above rival and Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is $82.2 billion.

Shares of Adani Group companies have plummeted in a three-day selloff that has erased more than $68 billion of market value, following the publication of a report by Hindenburg Research alleging "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud."

Adani now languishes below Mexico's Carlos Slim, Google co-founder Sergey Brin and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer on the Billionaires Index.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Gautam Adani / Hindenburg Research / Adani Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

2h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

4h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

7h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

51m | TBS SPORTS
Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

18h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

19h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz