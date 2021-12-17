$1.6t potential trade misinvoicing in 134 developing countries: GFI

Massive trade-related illicit financial flows have taken place in 134 developing countries, including Bangladesh, between 2009-2018, said a report published on Thursday (16 December) by USA-based think tank, Global Financial Integrity (GFI).

The report by GFI finds an estimated $1.6 trillion in potential trade misinvoicing among 134 developing countries, of which $835 billion occurred between developing countries and 36 advanced economies, in 2018.

The report, Trade-Related Illicit Financial Flows in 134 Developing Countries 2009-2018, shows trade misinvoicing is a persistent problem across developing nations, resulting in potentially massive revenue losses and facilitating illicit financial flows across international borders.

Trade misinvoicing occurs when importers and exporters deliberately falsify the declared value of goods on invoices submitted to customs authorities. This allows traders to illegally move money across international borders, evade tax and/or customs duties, launder the proceeds of criminal activity, circumvent currency controls, and hide profits in offshore bank accounts.

"During a time when developing countries are scrambling for every penny to fund vaccines and medicines to fight Covid-19 infections, billions of dollars in duties and taxes are going uncollected. It is absolutely shocking," said GFI President CEO Tom Cardamone.

Value gaps, or mismatches in international trade transactions, indicate that developing countries are not collecting the correct amount of trade-related taxes and duties that are owed, leading to potentially massive amounts of revenue losses. While these value gaps are only estimates of misinvoicing, they indicate the scale of the problem.

In order to identify potential trade misinvoicing, GFI examined official trade data reported to the United Nations to identify value gaps, or mismatches, in the data regarding what any two countries reported about their trade with one another. While there are reasons for some mismatches to regularly show up in the international trade data, GFI believes that the majority of the gaps identified are indicative of trade misinvoicing activity.

GFI looked at all bilateral trade data for 134 developing countries, as well as trade between those countries and 36 advanced economies.

Key findings from the report -