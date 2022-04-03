India hikes fuel prices for 11th times in 13 days

Fuel prices were increased yet again in India Sunday for the 11th time in the last 13 days.

According to a price notification of state fuel retailers in the Indian capital city - New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by INR 0.80 a liter respectively. A liter of petrol in the Indian national capital now costs INR 103.41 (1.36 U.S. dollars) and diesel sold at INR 94.67 (1.25 U.S. dollars).

Reports said the price of petrol in Mumbai has been increased by INR 0.84 a liter taking it to 118.41 per liter (1.56 U.S. dollars), while diesel price was raised by INR 0.85 per liter taking it to INR 102.64 (1.35 U.S. dollars) a liter.

The fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai among India's metropolitan cities. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months in the country despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision had ended on March 22. Critics say the rates were kept on hold due to the local elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

This is the eleventh increase in prices since March 22.