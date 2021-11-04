Global carbon emissions rebound to near pre-pandemic levels

World+Biz

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:21 pm

Related News

Global carbon emissions rebound to near pre-pandemic levels

In 2020, CO2 emissions fell by a record 1.9 billion tons - a 5.4% drop - as countries locked down and economies ground to a halt. The new report, produced by the Global Carbon Project, forecasts emissions to rise by 4.9% this year

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:21 pm
REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Carbon emissions have rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, according to a study released on Thursday, with coal and natural gas emissions surging in the power and industry sectors even as transportation emissions remain low.

"We were expecting to see some rebound. What surprised us was the intensity and rapidity of the rebound," said the study's lead author Pierre Friedlingstein, a climate modeling researcher at the University of Exeter.

In 2020, CO2 emissions fell by a record 1.9 billion tons - a 5.4% drop - as countries locked down and economies ground to a halt. The new report, produced by the Global Carbon Project, forecasts emissions to rise by 4.9% this year.

Among major emitters, China and India are expected to post higher emissions in 2021 than in 2019, while the United States and Europe are expected to have slightly slower emissions.

China was an outlier in 2020 because investments to spur pandemic recovery led to large increases in coal use, even as emissions in other countries dropped.

The study projected total global emissions this year to reach 36.4 billion tons of CO2.

The report comes as global leaders meet at a UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to try to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change. In order to do so, scientists say, CO2 emissions must reach net zero by 2050.

Total global commitments to reduce emissions fall far short of meeting this goal. Already, deadly wildfires, hurricanes, and floods have become more frequent and more intense because of climate change, and sea level rises are locked in for centuries to come.

To reach net zero in the next three decades, drastic CO2 reductions are needed, said Friedlingstein. "What needs to be done every year between now and 2050 is - broadly speaking - about the same (reduction) as we had during the Covidcrisis," he said.

At the current level of emissions, the researchers found, it will take only 11 years before the odds of staying within the Paris Agreement's goal of 1.5 degrees of warming will be no better than a coin toss.

Top News

Carbon emission / carbon emission rebound

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

3d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

3d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

3d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club