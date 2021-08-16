At a glance: What's happening in Afghanistan right now

A Taliban fighter looks on as he stands at the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

After the Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul on Sunday and, took control of the presidential palace while western-backed President Ashraf Ghani left the country, the Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over.

"Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Al Jazeera TV.

"Thanks to God, the war is over in the country.

Here's what you need to know to bring you up to speed with the extraordinary events of the last few hours-

Afghanistan's government has collapsed, with reports that its president Ashraf Ghani has fled to Uzbekistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later said he had left the country to avoid bloodshed as the Taliban entered the capital Kabul.

The US State Department has confirmed about evacuating all of its embassy staff to a compound at the Hamid Karzai airport after the fall of Afghanistan capital Kabul.

Thousands of residents and foreign nationals are trying to escape Kabul, with scenes of chaos and panic being seen at its airport.

Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

More than 60 countries have issued a joint statement calling for security and civil order to be immediately restored, and asking the Taliban to let those who wish to do so leave.

Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

Activists are expressing concerns for women in Afghanistan amid reports the Taliban are already forcing changes in some parts of the country.

All commercial flights out of Kabul's International Airport have been suspended on Sunday, according to a NATO official.

The Taliban have taken over the presidential palace in Kabul.

