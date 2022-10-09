Girl, 3, survives Thailand shooting unscathed: ‘Gunman thought she was dead'

09 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 04:19 pm

Girl, 3, survives Thailand shooting unscathed: ‘Gunman thought she was dead'

Thailand Daycare Centre Shooting: Paweenuch Supolwong is the only person to escape Thailand's deadliest mass shooting, uninjured.

09 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 04:19 pm
Thailand Daycare Centre Shooting: Paweenuch Supolwong, three, is the only child to survive the tragedy. Photo: Collected
Thailand Daycare Centre Shooting: Paweenuch Supolwong, three, is the only child to survive the tragedy. Photo: Collected

Astounding everyone, a three-year-old survived the Thailand daycare centre shooting as she slept through the massacre covered in a blanket, Sky News reported. The girl- Paweenuch Supolwong- was unscathed after former police officer Panya Kamrap on Thursday killed 36 people at a day care centre in Thailand which included 24 children.

Paweenuch Supolwong is the only person to escape Thailand's deadliest mass shooting, uninjured. The girl was sleeping while facing a wall when the gunman entered the building. She did not see or hear the attack, the report said.

Paweenuch Supolwong survived the attack as the gunman assumed he had already killed her and she was dead while she was sleeping, the girl's mother said.

Families prayed for the victims of the shooting on Saturday as Thailand's king offered his support in a rare public interaction. Thailand's king Maha Vajiralongkorn met the survivors and relatives at a hospital in the Nong Bua Lam Phu province. "I come here to give you support. I am extremely sad for what has happened. I share your sorrow, your grief," the king said.

There are no words that can express the sorrow. I support you all and wish you to be strong, so the spirits of the children can be at ease," he added.

Thailand's prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha also joined mourners on Friday laying flowers and giving compensation cheques to grieving families.

thailand / Mass shooting

