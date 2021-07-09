Giant pandas no longer endangered but still vulnerable, says China

World+Biz

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 11:44 am

Giant pandas no longer endangered but still vulnerable, says China

China considers pandas a national treasure, but have also loaned them to other countries as diplomatic tools

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 11:44 am
© 2021 Reuters. All Rights Reserved. FILE PHOTO: Giant panda Mei Xiang enjoys her afternoon nap at the National Zoo in Washington on August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
© 2021 Reuters. All Rights Reserved. FILE PHOTO: Giant panda Mei Xiang enjoys her afternoon nap at the National Zoo in Washington on August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Giant pandas are no longer classified as endangered but are still vulnerable, Chinese officials said.

The classification was downgraded as their number in the wild has reached 1,800. Experts say that China managed to save its iconic animal through its long-term conservation efforts, including the expansion of habitats, reports the BBC.

China considers pandas a national treasure, but have also loaned them to other countries as diplomatic tools.

The latest classification upgrade "reflects their improved living conditions and China's efforts in keeping their habitats integrated", said Cui Shuhong, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment's Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation at a news conference.

The new classification comes years after the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) had already removed the animal from its endangered species list and re-labelled it as "vulnerable" in 2016.

At the time, however, Chinese officials had disputed the decision, saying that it could mislead people into believing that conservation efforts could be relaxed.

This week's announcement by China's environmental ministry is the first time the animal's status was changed on its own endangered species list, which uses similar standards as the Swiss-based IUCN.

Chinese social media users were delighted at the news, saying that it is "proof" that conservation efforts are worth it.

"This is the result of years of hard work. Well done to all the conservationists," one person wrote on microblogging platform Weibo.

Top News / China

Giant Panda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

17h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

17h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’