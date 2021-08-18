Ghani fled with $169 million in cash-stuffed helicopter; currently in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it was hosting the former Afghan president and his family in Dubai "on humanitarian grounds"

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled with $169 million in his cash-stuffed helicopter and has been given asylum in Dubai on "humanitarian grounds".

Ghani fled the country on Sunday night as the Taliban encircled the capital - saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed - capping a military victory that saw them capture all cities in just 10 days, reports the Daily Mail.

He took with him four cars and a helicopter loaded with $169 million in bags of cash - but was forced to leave some of the money behind as it would not all fit on the flight.

Earlier reports said Ghani had fled to Uzbekistan, citing Russian Embassy sources.

It was also claimed to former president had flown to Tajikistan, but diverted to Oman when officials in Dushanbe refused him permission to land.  

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it was hosting the former Afghan president and his family in Dubai "on humanitarian grounds".

KabulHasFallen / Ashraf Ghani / UAE

