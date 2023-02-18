Ghanaian footballer Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake, agent says

18 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 02:18 pm

Ghanaian footballer Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake, agent says

Soccer Football - Christian Atsu during his stint with Newcastle United before their FA Cup fourth round match v Oxford United - St James&#039; Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 25, 2020 REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Christian Atsu during his stint with Newcastle United before their FA Cup fourth round match v Oxford United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 25, 2020 REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger's Turkish agent said.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete's body was found. "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Three rescued from Turkey rubble as earthquake death toll passes 45,000

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

