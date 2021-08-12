Germany won't give money to Afghanistan if Sharia law introduced -foreign minister

World+Biz

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:21 pm

Related News

Germany won't give money to Afghanistan if Sharia law introduced -foreign minister

Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, according to officials

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:21 pm
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a joint news conference with his counterpart from Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a joint news conference with his counterpart from Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Germany will not provide any financial support to Afghanistan if the Taliban takes over power in the country and introduces Sharia law, its foreign minister told broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.

"We provide 430 million euros ($505 million) every year, we will not give another cent if the Taliban takes over the country and introduces Sharia law," Heiko Maas said.

Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, according to officials, as the militants pressed on with their offensive that U.S. intelligence believes could see them take over the capital, Kabul, within 90 days.

($1 = 0.8519 euros)

Germany / Afghanistan / Sharia law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie