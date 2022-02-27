Germany stresses China's 'special responsibility' over Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 11:08 am

Related News

Germany stresses China's 'special responsibility' over Ukraine

China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia's international isolation

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 11:08 am
UkraineL Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Photo :Hindustan Times
UkraineL Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Photo :Hindustan Times

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China's "special responsibility" with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia's international isolation. 

Wang said China supported NATO, the European Union and Russia in resuming dialogue on building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism, China's foreign ministry said.

"China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems and is opposed to unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law," it quoted Wang as saying on the call, in a statement issued on Sunday.

"We believe that the Council should contribute to a political solution to the current crisis, rather than instigate new confrontations," Wang said on the call.

China had been preventing the use of expressions authorising use of force and sanctions, he added. 

Germany / china / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

1h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

1h | Panorama
Absence of a proper public transport system is what has led to the mad rush for private vehicles in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Do we really need more cars? 

2h | Panorama
Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

15h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

17h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

17h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused