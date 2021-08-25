Germany to help Afghans seeking to leave beyond 31 Aug deadline - Merkel

World+Biz

Reuters
25 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 07:30 pm

Related News

Germany to help Afghans seeking to leave beyond 31 Aug deadline - Merkel

"The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban," Merkel told the German parliament

Reuters
25 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks during a CDU/CSU campaign kick off ahead of the federal election at Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks during a CDU/CSU campaign kick off ahead of the federal election at Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Germany will try to help Afghans who worked with its soldiers and aid organisations and wish to leave Afghanistan after an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops expires, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban," Merkel told the German parliament.

"That's why we are working intensively at all levels to find how we can protect those who helped us, including through the civilian operation of the airport in Kabul," she added.

Merkel's government and its allies in the NATO military alliance have been criticized for failing to predict that the Taliban would take control of the country quickly as foreign troops started to pull out.

The scramble to lift Germans and Afghans out of Kabul has damaged Merkel's conservatives whose poll ratings have been falling five weeks before an election on Sept. 26.

Merkel said Germany and its allies in the European Union and NATO should learn the lessons from the chaotic withdrawal to avoid similar outcomes in future military engagements.

Alexander Gauland, honorary leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) which has urged Merkel to institute a moratorium on asylum applications, said his party would vote against a government motion requesting approval for deploying German soldiers to help with the evacuation.

"German men must die in order to achieve gender equality in the Muslim world," said Gauland.

Afganistan / Taliban / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

3h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

3h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding