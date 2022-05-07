Germany announces ban on Ukrainian flags during WWII Victory Day parade

World+Biz

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 05:51 pm

Related News

Germany announces ban on Ukrainian flags during WWII Victory Day parade

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 05:51 pm
Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine&#039;s flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine's flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Law enforcement officials in Germany have warned residents who attend the Victory Day military parade celebrations in Berlin, commemorating the end of World War II, not to bring Ukrainian or Russian flags, Berlin authorities said.

In a statement Friday, Berlin authorities said they did not wish the discord of their European neighbors to impact the politics of their country on the 77th anniversary of the end of the war, reports Fox News.

Interior Senator Iris Spranger echoed the sentiment, adding: "It is important to prevent provocations and escalations," RND reported.

"The act of remembering as well as the respect for memorials and monuments must be preserved against the background of Russia's current war of aggression in Ukraine," Berlin police said. "The war must not be allowed to spill over into conflicts or disputes in Berlin beyond the democratic discourse."

Ukrainian and Russian flags will also be barred at local monuments depicting Russia's defeat of Nazi Germans.

"We will protect dignified commemoration at 15 memorials and monuments through comprehensive regulations designed to prevent any confrontation at these sites," said police chief Barbara Slowik, who also announced the banning of military music. "At the same time, we are taking action against any form of support, approval, or even glorification of Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine, especially in gatherings."

Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk expressed frustration over the ban, calling it "a slap in the face."

"We are shocked that the Berlin police banned the carrying of Ukrainian-related flags on May 8 and 9," Melnyk told RND. "This is a slap in the face to Ukraine and a slap in the face to the Ukrainian people," the ambassador continued.

Melnyk added: "That the public carrying of the Ukrainian flag in the federal capital is prohibited, just like the Russian one, under which the worst war crimes are committed day and night against the Ukrainian civilian population and tens of thousands of Ukrainians, women, and children, are murdered in cold blood, is a huge scandal. This not only shows a lack of tact, but it is also a catastrophic political decision."

Ukraine / Russia / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

2h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

5h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

7h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

8h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

8h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval