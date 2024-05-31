German police shoot knifeman who attacked far-right rally

World+Biz

Reuters
31 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

German police shoot knifeman who attacked far-right rally

"A firearm was used against the attacker," Mannheim police said in a statement.

Reuters
31 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 10:32 pm
Police investigators work at the scene where a bearded man attacked people at a far right-wing information stand of the Buergerbewegung Pax Europa (BPE) in the central market of the city of Mannheim, Germany, May 31, 2024. REUTERS/Timm Reichert
Police investigators work at the scene where a bearded man attacked people at a far right-wing information stand of the Buergerbewegung Pax Europa (BPE) in the central market of the city of Mannheim, Germany, May 31, 2024. REUTERS/Timm Reichert

German police said they shot and wounded a man armed with a knife who attacked a right-wing demonstration in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Friday.

Social media footage showed a bearded man in glasses attacking people in the city's central Marktplatz square with a knife. One person appears to be stabbed in the leg and a policeman who tries to intervene appears to be cut in the neck. Another policeman then shoots the attacker.

"A firearm was used against the attacker," Mannheim police said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

No information was available on the identity or motives of the attacker and police said they could not yet give details about any injuries among the demonstrators in the square.

A livestream broadcast from central Mannheim showed anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger preparing to address a small crowd at an event put on by the anti-Islam Pax Europa Movement.

The footage bore a watermark linked to the movement's "Open Eyes" tour.

A colleague of Stuerzenberger told Bild newspaper the activist had been stabbed in the face and leg.

The injured policeman had undergone an emergency operation, Bild reported.

The violence comes in the final stretch of a European parliament campaign in which the far-right Alternative for Germany party has campaigned partially on what the party says is the danger posed by migration from Muslim countries.

"If investigations show an Islamist motive behind the attack, that would be yet another confirmation of the great danger posed by Islamist violence, which we have been warning about," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

"The attacker must be punished severely," added Chancellor Olaf Scholz on X.

Stuerzenberger, 59, who describes himself as an Islam-critical journalist, has been a member of several far-right anti-Islam organisations, including the PEGIDA movement that holds regular marches in cities especially in eastern Germany.

Germany / Knife / police / attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

14h | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

11h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

23h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

1d | Videos
How the American Dream came true?

How the American Dream came true?

58m | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

1d | Videos