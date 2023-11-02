German minister announces complete ban on Hamas activities

Reuters
02 November, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:47 pm

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 1, 2023. Photo REUTERS
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 1, 2023. Photo REUTERS

Germany will from Wednesday ban the activities of Hamas, already a designated terrorist organisation in the country, as well as pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, the interior minister announced on Thursday.

"With Hamas, I have today completely banned the activities of a terrorist organisation whose aim is to destroy the state of Israel," Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

Samidoun's German wing will also be disbanded, it added. Faeser said the international network works under the guise of a solidarity group for prisoners to spread anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda.

