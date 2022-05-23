General Atlantic plans $2 billion investment in India, Southeast Asia

World+Biz

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 10:08 am

Related News

General Atlantic plans $2 billion investment in India, Southeast Asia

General Atlantic is in early-stage investment talks with about 15 companies in sectors including technology, financial services, retail and consumer, Sandeep Naik, the head of its business in India and Southeast Asia, said in an interview

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 10:08 am
The logo of the upcoming World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) is pictured on a window at the congress center, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
The logo of the upcoming World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) is pictured on a window at the congress center, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

 Global private equity firm General Atlantic plans to plough $2 billion into India and Southeast Asia over the next two years after falling valuations made the region's startups more attractive, a senior executive told Reuters.

General Atlantic is in early-stage investment talks with about 15 companies in sectors including technology, financial services, retail and consumer, Sandeep Naik, the head of its business in India and Southeast Asia, said in an interview.

The market for startups, especially in India, is going through a rough patch. After raising a record $35 billion in 2021, founders are struggling to attract cash, sparking fears of lower valuations and forcing some to cut jobs.

After investing just $190 million in Indian startups in 2021, its lowest ever annual figure, General Atlantic is now ready to loosen its purse strings, Naik said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

"The realism is setting in. We were waiting for the value creation to happen. We are now ready," Naik said of General Atlantic's plans for India and Southeast Asia, where it has investments of more than $4.5 billion, mostly in India.

"We are very bullish on India, Indonesia and Vietnam," Naik added, while declining to name any companies it is looking at.

General Atlantic's existing high-profile Indian investments include education technology companies such as Byju's, which offers online tutoring in a country where internet and smartphone use is booming and is valued at around $22 billion.

It has also invested in Reliance Retail, India's largest retailer, and in Southeast Asia its portfolio includes Indonesian food and beverage retailer PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa and social entertainment platform Kumu in the Philippines.

Many tech companies globally have suffered in recent weeks as the conflict in Ukraine and rising interest rates hit investor sentiment. Japan's SoftBank has reported a record loss of $26.2 billion at its Vision Fund investment arm.

Given the tough market environment and falling valuations, General Atlantic is advising all its portfolio companies to look at consolidation opportunities.

"Now is the best time to consolidate ... Strong gets stronger," Naik said.

Global Economy

India / Southeast Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, 80% of the umbrella market is dominated by Chinese products. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The canopy of change: How Chinese umbrellas drove out Bangla Chhatas 

2h | Panorama
Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

1d | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

1h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

2h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

13h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter