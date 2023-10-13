Gaza ground operation would lead to 'unacceptable' civilian toll: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday warned Israeli forces' expected ground offensive would bring unacceptable levels of civilian casualties, and that his country was ready to help with mediation efforts.

"The use of heavy machinery in residential areas is a complex matter fraught with grave consequences," Putin said, "most importantly, the civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable."