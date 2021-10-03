Gandhi actor Ben Kingsley once revealed 400,000 Indians participated in film's funeral scene: 'There was no CGI'

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
03 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:55 pm

Related News

Gandhi actor Ben Kingsley once revealed 400,000 Indians participated in film's funeral scene: 'There was no CGI'

Revisiting the film in 2019, Ben shared a few anecdotes about the film

Hindustan Times
03 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Ben Kingsley played the role of Gandhi. Photo: Hindustan Times
Ben Kingsley played the role of Gandhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

There have been various versions of Mahatma Gandhi played in Indian and international films. However, nothing has come close to Ben Kingsley's portrayal of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

The British actor essayed the role of the Indian patriot in the 1982 film Gandhi which, in the actor's words, was the golden door to the film industry. 

Revisiting the film in 2019, Ben shared a few anecdotes about the film. One of which was about the funeral scene featured in the movie. He revealed that about 400,000 people turned up for the scene. 

"I think that the coincidence of loving (Gandhi) deeply as a man to portray, did empower me through those long demanding days in India. And people in India were enormously generous. You see, there was no CGI, can you believe that? That is four hundred thousand people at his funeral. That felt extraordinary to me," he said, in a video for GQ. 

Ben also confessed he thought it was impossible to recreate Gandhi on the big screen. "I remember Richard Attenborough invited me to watch some footage of Mahatma Gandhi with him and there's - he's very well documented, recordings photographs and unusual footage because he was an iconic character - and I watched five hours of news reel footage in one sitting, decided that it was impossible, left the cinema and didn't look at anymore footage ever again.

But Attenborough made the impossible, possible. It was like standing on the foothills of the largest ice covered mountain you've ever seen thinking I'll go up one foot and slide down five. But he got me through it," he said. 

Gandhi also starred Rohini Hattangadi, Saeed Jaffrey, Om Puri, Amrish Puri and Neena Gupta, among other actors.

The film won eight awards at the Oscars, with costume designer Bhanu Athaiya becoming the first Indian to have won an Academy Award. 

Top News / South Asia

Gandhi / Ben Kingsley / Richard Attenborough

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec