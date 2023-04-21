G7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia: Kyodo

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:05 am

G7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia: Kyodo

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Japanese government sources.

Bloomberg news on Thursday also reported that the United States and Ukraine's allies were considering "an outright ban on most exports to Russia". That report said officials from G7 nations were discussing the idea before a summit meeting in Japan next month.

Asked about the Bloomberg report, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government was aware of it but refrained from commenting on exchanges among G7 countries and like-minded nations about possible further sanctions against Russia.

"What is important for ending Russian aggression as soon as possible is that G7 remains united for severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine," he told a press briefing.

