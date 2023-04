British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora pose for photographs at the start of the fifth working session of a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa on April 18, 2023. YUICHI YAMAZAKI/Pool via REUTERS

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations on Tuesday G7 condemned Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" as "unacceptable" and called on China to act as a responsible member of the international community.

The ministers made their statements in a communique as they wrapped up a three-day meeting in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa.