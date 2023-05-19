G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

19 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 03:20 pm

Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission&#039;s President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, France&#039;s President Emmanuel Macron, European Council&#039;s President Charles Michel, Germany&#039;s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Leaders&#039; Summit in Hiroshima on May 19, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Council's President Charles Michel, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 19, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS

Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024 as they renewed their commitment to provide financial and military support in its fight against Russia.

"Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia's illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law," they said in a statement at the G7 leaders' summit, which kicked off in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday.

Leaders of the G7 - the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - are meeting in the Japanese city as the conflict in Ukraine and widening concerns about China's growing international might are front and centre.

The G7 said members said they are "engaging" with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia through third countries, an issue that has become a bigger concern for members, including Europe.

The G7 members want to crack down on any circumvention of sanctions that would give Russia a revenue boost.

