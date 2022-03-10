G7 discussed need for energy diversity including nuclear, Japan says

World+Biz

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 08:30 pm

Related News

G7 discussed need for energy diversity including nuclear, Japan says

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special operation", is a major exporter of gas, including to European countries. It is also the fifth-biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to resource-poor Japan, accounting for about 8% of what the country uses

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said he and other Group of Seven (G7) energy ministers agreed on the need to quickly diversify energy sources, including using nuclear power, during a meeting on Thursday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Several countries expressed the need to quickly reduce reliance on Russian energy," Hagiuda told reporters after the call. The G7 industrialised nations, he added, would restate the effectiveness of nuclear energy.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special operation", is a major exporter of gas, including to European countries. It is also the fifth-biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to resource-poor Japan, accounting for about 8% of what the country uses.

Most of Japan's nuclear reactors have been closed since the Fukushima nuclear disaster 11 years ago, with only six operating compared with 54 before the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami.

Hagiuda did not say whether Japan would join an embargo on Russian oil.

Russia sanction / G7 / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

6h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

11h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

1h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

1h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

1h | Videos
Trump feared Putin’s ability

Trump feared Putin’s ability

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh