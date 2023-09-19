G7 countries see Russia settling in Ukraine war for longer term, US says

World+Biz

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

G7 countries see Russia settling in Ukraine war for longer term, US says

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:02 pm
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above buildings following a shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above buildings following a shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

G7 countries recognize that Russia is settling into its war in Ukraine for the longer term and this requires enduring military and economic support for Kyiv, a senior US official said on Tuesday after a meeting of foreign ministers.

The ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met over dinner on Monday evening on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"There was a recognition that we see Russia settling into this war for the medium and long term," said a senior US State Department official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

That means continuing Western backing for Ukraine as well as ensuring that security and economic support are in place for the medium term, the official said.

"This is of course about ensuring that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's imperial project continues to fail and that he knows that he cannot out-wait us, but it is also about working together to ensure that there is sufficient burden-sharing, that there is sufficient long-term planning," added the official.

Western countries, led by the United States, have sent billions of dollars in weapons and economic support to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The State Department official added that reinforcing Ukraine's air defenses is key not only for the battlefield but also to protect its critical infrastructure as winter descends.

Ukraine / Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / United States / G7 countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom’s basket of bread

11m | Panorama
A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

16h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

19h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

12h | TBS SPORTS
India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

13h | TBS World
Women employees in banks rising significantly

Women employees in banks rising significantly

10h | TBS Economy
Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

15h | TBS Insight