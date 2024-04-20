G7 countries for promoting Free, Open Indo-Pacific, managing engagement in Asia

U.S. President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a working lunch meeting at G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan May 19, 2023, in this handout photo released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries have reaffirmed individual initiatives of the G7 members and welcomed those of their partners, such as ASEAN, IORA, Australia, Republic of Korea, India and other South Asian as well as Pacific Island countries, to enhance their engagement in the region.

"We underscore our commitment to further strengthening our coordination among the G7. In this context, we reaffirm the importance of working together with all regional partners," said the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union in a joint statement issued on Friday.

They reaffirmed their thorough support to ASEAN centrality and unity, as well as to initiatives aimed at fostering regional cooperation in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

They underscored their commitment to further strengthen our partnership with the Pacific Island countries, by supporting their needs and efforts in the implementation of the Pacific Islands Forum's 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

"We look forward to the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States under the theme "Charting the course towards resilient prosperity" (St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda 27th-30th May 2024)," they said.

"We will broaden our support to civil society, private sector, and academia's plans for the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific," they added.

The Indo-Pacific region is a key engine for global growth, with more than half of the world's population.

"We reiterate commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on the rule of law, which is inclusive, prosperous, secure, grounded on respect for international law, notably the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms, and human rights," they said.

They underscored that peace and stability of the region also contributes to prosperity and development of the entire international community.

Developments in that region can directly affect Euro-Atlantic security, according to the statement received from the US Department of State.

As the international community faces multiple crises we, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, renewed their commitment to upholding the rule of law, humanitarian principles and international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, and to protecting human rights and dignity for all individuals.

They reiterated the need to take collective action to preserve peace and stability and to address global challenges such as climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, global health, education, gender inequality, poverty, food insecurity and malnutrition, violent extremism and terrorism, information integrity and a digital transition that respects, protects, and promotes human rights and fundamental freedoms.

They also affirmed their commitment to free societies and democratic principles, where all persons can freely exercise their rights and freedoms. "Human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated."