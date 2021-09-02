Full vaccination prerequisite if attending mass gathering essential: Indian Govt

World+Biz

BSS
02 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:44 pm

Related News

Full vaccination prerequisite if attending mass gathering essential: Indian Govt

It asserted that 16 percent of India's adult population have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 54 per cent have been administered at least the first dose

BSS
02 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:44 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite, the Union government said on Friday and urged people to get the jabs and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season.

In a press conference, it warned the second wave of coronavirus infection in India was not yet over even though the weekly positivity rate was showing an overall declining trend.

The Centre said that 39 districts in the country reported over 10 percent weekly Covid positivity rate in the week ending August 31 while in 38 districts it was between 5 and 10 percent.

It asserted that 16 percent of India's adult population have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 54 percent have been administered at least the first dose.

"In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh all the adult population have got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the government said.

In view of the upcoming festive season amid the scare of the third wave of COVID-19 infections striking the country, the Centre said mass gatherings have to be discouraged and full vaccination should be a prerequisite if attending such a congregation is essential.

"People should celebrate festivals at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and embrace vaccination," the government said.

It added that about 300 cases of delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in India so far.

Coronavirus chronicle / South Asia

Covid -19 / South-East Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

4h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

4h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

4h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends