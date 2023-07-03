French police arrest 157, firefighter dies trying to douse burning cars

World+Biz

Reuters
03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 02:03 pm

Related News

French police arrest 157, firefighter dies trying to douse burning cars

Reuters
03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 02:03 pm
Police identify a young person during the fifth night of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in the Champs Elysees area, in Paris, France, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Police identify a young person during the fifth night of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in the Champs Elysees area, in Paris, France, July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Fewer than 160 people were arrested overnight in connection to riots that have rocked cities across France following the killing of a teenager by a police officer and the death of a firefighter trying to douse burning cars, the interior ministry said on Monday (3 July).

The relative calm following five nights of heavy riots offered some relief to the government of Emmanuel Macron in its fight to regain control of the situation, just months after widespread protests over an unpopular pension reform and a year out from hosting the Olympic Summer Games.

Shot teenager's grandmother urges end to French overnight riots

The interior ministry said 157 people were arrested overnight, down from over 700 arrests the night before and over 1,300 on Friday night.

Three of the 45,000 police officers deployed overnight were injured, the ministry said, while around 350 buildings and 300 vehicles were damaged, according to provisional figures.

A firefighter has died outside of Paris trying to douse vehicles set ablaze during riots, the ministry added.

France: A chronicle of police violence

The grandmother of the teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb said on Sunday she wanted the nationwide rioting triggered by his killing to end.

Since the killing last Tuesday, rioters have torched cars, looted stores and targeted town halls and other properties - including the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb, which was attacked while his wife and children were asleep inside on Saturday.

"This is a real nightmare", Jeanbrun told BFM TV on Monday. "We have been going through a state of siege."

Jeanbrun, who is a member of the conservative Les Republicains, said in the interview he regretted the government had not chosen to declare a state of emergency which he said would have allowed municipal police to better protect the town and its town hall which was also attacked by rioters last week.

"I have myself grown up in L'Hay-des-Roses in these large housing blocks", he said. "We were modest, we hadn't had much, but we wanted to overcome it, we had hope that we would make it with hard work."

At this stage, everything indicates the people who attacked his home were youths from the same suburb, he added.

Top News

french protest / pension scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board