French Catholic Church had estimated 3,000 paedophiles since 1950s - commission head

World+Biz

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:03 pm

Related News

French Catholic Church had estimated 3,000 paedophiles since 1950s - commission head

"We have estimated the number as standing at 3,000, out of 115,000 priests and religious officials"

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:03 pm
Stained-glass windows are seen inside the Reims Cathedral, built in the Gothic style and a UNESCO world heritage site, where 31 kings of France were coronated, in Reims, France, April 18, 2019. Picture taken April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Stained-glass windows are seen inside the Reims Cathedral, built in the Gothic style and a UNESCO world heritage site, where 31 kings of France were coronated, in Reims, France, April 18, 2019. Picture taken April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The French Catholic Church has had an estimated 3,000 paedophiles in its ranks over the past 70 years, the head of an independent commission investigating the sex abuse scandal said in an interview published on Sunday.

"We have estimated the number as standing at 3,000, out of 115,000 priests and religious officials, going back to the 1950s," commission head Jean-Marc Sauve told the Journal du Dimanche paper.

A spokesperson representing the French Catholic Bishops' Conference declined to comment on Sauve's remarks. The commission is due to publish its findings on Tuesday.

The Roman Catholic Church has been hit worldwide by sexual abuse scandals, often involving children, over the past 20 years.

Europe

Catholic Church / French catholic church / paedophile / France

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec