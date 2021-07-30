French agency confirms Pegasus hack, first government agency to do so

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 11:25 am

French agency confirms Pegasus hack, first government agency to do so

"The study carried out by [ANSSI] reached the same conclusions as those of Amnesty International's Security Lab on the reality of the Pegasus infection, on its modalities, dates and duration"

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

France's national cyber-security agency ANSSI has confirmed the presence of Pegasus spyware on the phones of two journalists from the country's online investigative journal Mediapart, the publication reported on Thursday, making it the first corroboration of the global snooping scandal by a government agency in the world.

"The study carried out by [ANSSI] reached the same conclusions as those of Amnesty International's Security Lab on the reality of the Pegasus infection, on its modalities, dates and duration," Mediapart reported.

Mediapart is among 17 media organisations that are publishing the investigation that says the Israeli spyware had been used in attempted or successful hacks of smartphones using malware that enables the extraction of messages, records calls and secretly activates microphones, reports the NDTV.

Israeli firm's spyware used to target journalists' cell phones - reports

The controversy has provoked much firmer action in France where President Emmanuel Macron was among potential targets.
 

