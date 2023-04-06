Freezing rain in Canada leaves more than a million without power

World+Biz

Reuters
06 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

Freezing rain in Canada leaves more than a million without power

Reuters
06 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:54 pm
View of the damage following an ice storm in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 5, 2023 in this image obtained from social media. Tony Salador via REUTERS
View of the damage following an ice storm in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 5, 2023 in this image obtained from social media. Tony Salador via REUTERS

More than 1.2 million people were without power in Canada's two most populated provinces, Ontario and Quebec, on Thursday morning a day after freezing rain and strong winds hit the southeast of the country, toppling trees onto power lines.

There were 1,000 workers trying to restore power overnight and Thursday morning in Quebec, the province's electricity provider said, warning that more outages could still occur.

"We are confident that we can restore power to some of the affected customers today," Hydro-Quebec said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it is already expected that some customers will still be without power on Friday and this weekend."

About 1.1 million people did not have power in Quebec and about 167,000 in Ontario as of 10:35 am (1435 GMT), according to Poweroutage.com. Ontario and Quebec account for more than half of Canada's total population of about 39.6 million.

In Ottawa, crews were expected to restore power for a large portion of some 65,000 affected customers by noon, mayor Mark Sutcliffe said.

Some areas in the national capital "remain hazardous due to fallen debris and power outages affecting traffic signals," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was scheduled to be in Montreal on Thursday to speak about his government's budget, offered to provide federal assistance if required.

Montreal is among the worst affected by the power outages after Wednesday's ice storm, according to Hydro-Quebec.

"We're thinking of everyone in Quebec and Eastern Ontario affected by yesterday's storm – and we're thanking the crews who are clearing roads and restoring power," Trudeau said on Twitter.

Top News

Canada / Rainfall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

8h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

12h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

10h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

2h | TBS World
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

5h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

8h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds