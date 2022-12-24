France's Kurds gather to protest after Paris killings

World+Biz

Reuters
24 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

France's Kurds gather to protest after Paris killings

Reuters
24 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 05:43 pm
French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Representatives of France's Kurdish community gathered in central Paris on Saturday for a demonstration to demand answers over the killing of three Kurds in the French capital they say has exposed the community's vulnerability.

A gunman carried out the killings at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby cafe on Friday in a busy part of Paris' 10th district.

Police arrested a 69-year-old man who the authorities said had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a sabre attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago.

After an angry crowd clashed with police on Friday afternoon, the Kurdish democratic council in France (CDK-F) called on its website and social media channels for a gathering from midday (1100 GMT) on Saturday at Republic square, a traditional venue for demonstrations in the city.

Several hundred people gathered in the square, with many holding flags.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday that possible racist motives would be part of the investigation, but Kurdish representatives said it should be considered as a terror attack.

"We know that we are under threat, Kurds in general, Kurdish activists and militants. France owes us protection," Berivan Firat, a spokesperson for the CDK-F told BFM TV.

Friday's murders caused particular dismay in the Kurdish community as it prepared to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the killings of three Kurdish women in Paris.

"The Kurdish community is afraid. It was already traumatised by the triple murder (in 2013). It needs answers, support and consideration," David Andic, a lawyer representing the CDK-F told reporters on Friday.

Paris' police chief was due to meet members of the Kurdish community on Saturday morning ahead of the afternoon protest.

France / Kurds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

4h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

10h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why Martinez in controversy after winning the Golden Gloves?

Why Martinez in controversy after winning the Golden Gloves?

56m | TBS SPORTS
It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

9h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

1d | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards