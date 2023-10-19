France regrets failure of Security Council resolution calling for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 02:02 pm

France regrets failure of Security Council resolution calling for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

France thanked Brazil for its initiative and its coordinating role. France will remain mobilized with its partners to respond to the humanitarian emergency and avoid a regional conflagration.

A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France has regretted the failure of the draft resolution brought by Brazil to the Security Council.

France voted for the draft resolution, which was most likely to bring the Council together around common principles and had the support of 12 countries, said the French Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.

This text was unequivocally condemning the "terrorist attacks" by Hamas against Israel, demanding the release of the hostages, urging respect by all for international humanitarian law, humanitarian pauses, and the urgent opening of full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to the United Nations, ICRC and humanitarian organizations in Gaza to enable the provision of basic commodities to the civilian population.

The draft resolution also recalled the perspective of two states, living side by side within secure and recognized borders, and underlined the importance of increasing efforts to prevent escalation in the Middle East.

France thanked Brazil for its initiative and its coordinating role. France will remain mobilised with its partners to respond to the humanitarian emergency and avoid a regional conflagration.

France has already mobilized 10 million euros in additional humanitarian aid for the population of Gaza.

