France orders air-conditioned shops to save energy by shutting doors

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 08:47 pm

Related News

France orders air-conditioned shops to save energy by shutting doors

Minister says open doors lead to 20% more consumption as restrictions on illuminated signs also announced

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 08:47 pm
Agnès Pannier-Runacher
Agnès Pannier-Runacher

A French minister has announced that air-conditioned shops in France will have to keep their doors shut to save energy or risk a fine of €750 (£635).

"Leaving doors open with air conditioning on led to 20% more energy consumption and (it) is absurd. A decree confirming the decision will be issued in the coming days," said Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the minister for ecological transition.

The announcement came after mayors of several cities, including Paris and Lyon, declared a similar directive during the country's heatwave last week.

"An aberration that must cease in the context of the climate emergency and energy crisis," declared Anne Hidalgo, the socialist mayor of Paris, last week.

Municipal police in the capital have already begun issuing €150 fines after Dan Lert, a deputy mayor in charge of the green transition in Paris, and the rest of the council expressed outrage over a "vast, irresponsible waste of energy", reports The Guardian.

French electricity is cheap because of the country's use of nuclear power, which produces about 70% of its needs, but the Russian gas crisis has prompted the president, Emmanuel Macron, to demand an energy "sobriety programme".

Retail outlets including major supermarkets have already agreed a plan under which they will switch off illuminated signs "as soon as the store closes" and "systematically reduce lighting intensity" by reducing shopfloor lighting levels.

Public premises will also be required to set thermostats higher in summer and lower in winter, while the public will be expected to turn off their wifi router and TV when they are away and switch off lights in rooms they are not using.

As part of the plan, aimed at reducing French power consumption by 10% within two years, Pannier-Runacher said on Sunday she would also issue a decree banning illuminated advertising between 1am and 6am everywhere except in railway stations and airports.

Yves Marignac, of the négaWatt thinktank, which recommends ways to reduce energy consumption, told France Info public radio the minister's announcements did not amount to "miracle measures" but were certainly more than symbolic.

"We are talking about measures likely to reduce consumption by a few per cent in a sector which itself represents a few per cent of French consumption," he said. "But it's important precisely because it's only by working all the levers that we will collectively achieve this objective."

Marignac added that what was also significant in Pannier-Runacher's remarks was the implicit reminder that "we have lived for decades in this promise of abundant energy, and have completely lost sight of the reality of our energy consumption".

Closing the doors of air-conditioned commercial premises was obviously "common sense", he said. "When a government has to remind us of this, it shows how far down the cheap, harmless energy route we have travelled."

Top News

France / Energy Saving / heat wave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

6h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

9h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

10h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

35m | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

50m | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

2h | Videos
Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December