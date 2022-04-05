France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats, sources say

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool/File Photo

France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats over the war in Ukraine, a French diplomatic source said on Monday.

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said a decision to expel a number of Russian diplomatic staff had been taken as part of a wider European initiative.

Germany's foreign ministry has also announced its decision to expel "a considerable number" of employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin.

According to the Focus Online portal, the decision applies to 40 embassy employees.