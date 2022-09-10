France, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 06:58 pm

Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga

France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran's demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardising the talks.

"This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA," the three countries said in a statement, referring to the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Iran's position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardises prospects of restoring the JCPoA."

