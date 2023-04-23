France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

World+Biz

Reuters
23 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 06:19 pm

Related News

France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

Reuters
23 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 06:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Ambassador in France Lu Shaye attends the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Ambassador in France Lu Shaye attends the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania expressed dismay after China's ambassador in Paris questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet countries like Ukraine.

Asked about his position on whether Crimea is part of Ukraine or not, Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye said in an interview aired on French television on Friday that historically it was part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

"These ex-USSR countries don't have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status," Shaye added.

France responded on Sunday by stating its "full solidarity" with all the allied countries affected, which it said had acquired their independence "after decades of oppression".

"On Ukraine specifically, it was internationally recognized within borders including Crimea in 1991 by the entire international community, including China," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that China will have to clarify whether these comments reflect its position or not.

The three Baltic states, all formerly part of the Soviet Union, reacted along the same lines as France.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ukraine / China / France / Baltic States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

1d | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

2d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

2d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

2d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

2d | TBS Entertainment
Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

1h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts