France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

Talking after an emergency summit with European Union leaders, Macron said he was "accelerating" the dispatch of forces

BSS/AFP
25 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:58 pm
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a videoconference of the &quot;economic task force&quot;, at the Elysee Palace, with French economic leaders and members of the government amid coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fears, in Paris, France March 19, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a videoconference of the "economic task force", at the Elysee Palace, with French economic leaders and members of the government amid coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fears, in Paris, France March 19, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

France was speeding up its deployment of troops to bolster NATO's eastern flank in Romania after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Talking after an emergency summit with European Union leaders, Macron said he was "accelerating" the dispatch of forces.

It is part of a broader push by NATO allies to reinforce their strength in the eastern members, with thousands of troops mobilised.

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

Meanwhile, the United States said Thursday it was sending another 7,000 troops to Germany.

NATO is looking to establish battle groups in the southeast of the alliance, including in Romania. France has offered to lead the new deployment in that country.

 

Top News

French President Emmanuel Macron / troop / deployment / NATO / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

6h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

6h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

58m | Videos
Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

58m | Videos
Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

1h | Videos
Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused