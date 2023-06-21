Four shot dead near West Bank settlement

BSS/AFP
21 June, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 09:14 am

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Four people were shot dead Tuesday (20 June) near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said, a day after an army raid in the territory left six Palestinians dead.

The deaths are the latest in a surge of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which before Tuesday's shooting had killed at least 166 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian this year.

The tally compiled from official sources includes combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Tuesday's attack took place at a petrol station near the Eli settlement, south of Nablus.

Four other people were wounded, according to Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services.

The Israeli military said "A civilian in the area neutralised one of the terrorists" -- without giving further details on their condition.

A military spokesman said Israeli security forces "located and neutralised" a second assailant who had fled the scene in a stolen car, near the northern city of Tubas.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the body of a man "shot by the Israeli occupation" arrived at a hospital in Tubas.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and the territory, excluding east Jerusalem, is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

An MDA spokesperson said its medics confirmed four fatalities but their nationalities were not immediately available.

Officials in the Eli settlement named one of those killed as resident Elisha Antman.

An AFP photographer saw Israeli police officers inspecting a partially-covered body, as soldiers and medics stood nearby.

The area around the gas station and an adjacent restaurant were sealed off with police tape.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were "working on the ground in order to settle accounts with the murderers".

"Those who have attacked us are either in the grave or in prison, and so it will be here," he said in a statement.

Eliana Passentin, an Israeli settler and resident of Eli, said "We should be able to live our lives every day without being afraid".

"This is our land, this is where we live and we will be strong," she told AFP at the scene.

- Deadly raid in Jenin -

The shooting comes a day after Israeli forces launched a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, in which six Palestinians were killed.

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Hazem Qassem, described Tuesday's shooting as a "response to the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation" in Jenin and elsewhere.

Tariq Selmi, spokesman for the Islamic Jihad militant group, praised a "heroic commando operation" and described it as Palestinians exercising their "legitimate right to self-defence".

The sixth Jenin fatality, Amjad Aref Jaas, died from his gunshot wounds on Tuesday, a Palestinian health ministry statement said.

More than 90 Palestinians were wounded in the hours-long raid, according to health officials, while the Israeli military said eight security personnel were wounded.

After the firefight between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants ended on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry announced Israeli troops killed a 20-year-old near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Zakaria Mohammed al-Zaoul was shot in the head in the town of Husan, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said "a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails" at soldiers, who "responded with live fire".

In a statement, Islamic Jihad claimed Zaoul as a member.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the military used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades during the clashes with young Palestinians.

