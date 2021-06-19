Four killed, four badly injured in plane crash in Siberia

Reuters
19 June, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 03:41 pm

A view shows the wreckage of an L-410 plane that crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services, in Kemerovo Region, Russia June 19, 2021. Investigative Committee of Russia/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows the wreckage of an L-410 plane that crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services, in Kemerovo Region, Russia June 19, 2021. Investigative Committee of Russia/Handout via REUTERS

Four people were killed and four badly injuredon Saturday when a small planecrashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, the local emergency medical service said.

TASS news agency earlier said at least seven people were killed when the twin-engine L-410 crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services.

It also cited the local prosecutors' office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about engine failure.

A medical services spokesman told Reuters the injured were being airlifted to hospitals.

Social media showed pictures of the heavily-damaged plane with an ambulance nearby.

A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details.

Plane Crash / Siberia / killed / injured

