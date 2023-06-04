Four children die after group swept away by tide in Canada's Quebec

World+Biz

Reuters
04 June, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:14 am

Related News

Four children die after group swept away by tide in Canada's Quebec

Reuters
04 June, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:14 am
Police search the marshland where bodies were found in Akwesasne, Quebec, Canada March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Police search the marshland where bodies were found in Akwesasne, Quebec, Canada March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Four children died and a man was missing after 11 people fishing on the shore of the St. Lawrence River in Canada's Quebec province were swept away by a tide, police said on Saturday.

The children, all over the age of 10, were found unresponsive early Saturday morning on the shore in the Portneuf-sur-Mer area north of Quebec City. They were taken to a hospital in the region and confirmed dead.

A man in his 30s remained missing.

Emergency services were called at 2 a.m., and six people were rescued from the water.

The incident occurred in the Côte-Nord region of Canada's Quebec which covers much of the northern shore of the Saint Lawrence River.

Canada / Quebec

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The rickshaw-pullers, among others, said they not only have to suffer from the heat wave during the day, but the power cuts at night make life unbearable. Photo: Shovy Zibran

Duty under duress: The unseen, unheard heat wave victims

41m | Panorama
Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

18h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

1d | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

15h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

16h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study